LibreSpeed - Speed Test

Free and Open Source Speed Test. No Flash, No Java, No Websocket, No Bullshit.

Privacy Policy

This LibreSpeed server is configured with telemetry enabled.

What data we collect

At the end of the test, the following data is collected and stored:

Test ID

Time of testing

Test results (download and upload speed, ping and jitter)

ISP information

Approximate location (inferred from IP address, not GPS)

User agent and browser locale

Test log (contains no personal information)

How we use the data

Data collected through this service is used to:

Allow sharing of test results (sharable image for forums, etc.)

To improve the service offered to you (for instance, to detect problems on our side)

Your consent

No personal information is disclosed to third parties. IP addresses are not stored.

By starting the test, you consent to the terms of this privacy policy.

Data removal

If you want to have your information deleted, you need to provide the ID of the test(s) to delete. This is the only way to identify your data, without this information we won't be able to comply with your request.



Contact this email address for all deletion requests: info@librespeed.org.